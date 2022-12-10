BTS Jimin's solo album: Is K-pop star featuring in BIGBANG’s Taeyang's project? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMIN BTS Jimin performing at a concert

BTS Jimin's solo album: BTS members have been focusing on their individual careers now. While RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope have already released their songs and albums, ARMY are eagerly waiting to hear from Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung. Well, if reports are to be believed, very soon K-pop fans might hear an announcement from Jimin. Reports are rife that he will feature in BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

As per the website, Soompi, YG Entertainment has responded to these reports by saying, “We’re currently checking [whether it’s true].” Big Hit Music is yet to share its statement on the rumored collaboration. As we wait for an announcement, take a look at some Instagram posts shared by Jimin:

Jimin recently made headlines when it was shared that he was the third most Googled K-pop idol after BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook. Jimin hasn't released any solo project yet he has been in the trends. His VLIVEs garnered huge attention and his first OST 'With You' with Ha Sungwoon for the Kdrama 'Our Blues' topped the charts. His Artemis concept photoshoot also grabbed many eyes.

Apart from this, BTS has been news recently given Jin's military conscription. The K-pop artist will reportedly begin his mandatory military service on December 13. BigHit had earlier shared that all seven members of BTS will carry out their military service. According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

