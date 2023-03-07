BTS Jin had lost appetite; reveals Jimin about meeting Seokjin in military with Jhope

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIN BTS Jin had lost appetite; reveals Jimin

BTS Jin surprised fans when he posted on Instagram first time in 2023 a few days ago. The singer, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, shared a photo with BTS Jimin and BTs Jhope and wrote 'Welcome'. The trio looked absolutely stunning in the viral photo. Now, during his live session on the fan community Weverse, Jimin revealed that Kim Seokjin had lost his appetite but he is okay now.

Jimin talked about his meeting with Jin and said, "I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I've been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I'm still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after shoot."

He added, "I got a break because it was the weekend. Jung Ho Seok, had a day off too. So, we went together. He (Jin) ate really well. Hyung (Jin) likes food, but the amount is less than before. (But) I feel like he (his appetite) is back. We were eating together, and he ate really well."

During the LIVE, Jimin also revealed that Jin misses ARMY and wants to see them. He further revealed, "He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He has gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well (in army). I thought he was cool."

"Right! He is our Hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. 'I wanted to see you'. He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY)," he said.

BTS Jimin also reacted to Jungkook sleeping during his LIVE while he was drunk. He said that just like the fans, 'I laughed a lot.'

Meanwhile, Jimin was featured on Vogue Korea's cover. The magazine wrote, "Romantic and passionate, Jimin shines. Vogue Korea’s April blooms with Jimin of BTS. Delicate yet powerful, shy yet daring, Jimin does nothing but fill everyone’s mind with happiness. Unveiling the superstar in veils, the third story of Jimin with Vogue."

