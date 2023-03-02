BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon's privacy invaded; Korail employee under fire for LEAKING personal information

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon's privacy invaded

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon recently slammed articles on his temple visit after his privacy was not taken into consideration by the temple’s chief monk, Now, another incident of his privacy invasion came into the light as an employee of national railway operator Korail came under fire for accessing BTS RM's personal information. It was found that the employee obtained the personal details of the BTS member on multiple occasions unauthorized and shared them with her friend.

According to the reports in Korean media outlets, the employee accessed Kim Namjoon's train ticketing information as well as his personal information, including his address, mobile phone number, and more. Also, she had been accessing his private information since 2019. She was able to do so as an IT employee.

While BTS RM did not react to the news, Korail released a statement after an internal audit. The statement read, "We confirmed 'A' accessed personal information without permission, but it has not been confirmed that 'A' leaked the information outside the company." The said employee has been suspended from Korail.

The guilty employee told SBS 8 News, "I accessed it simply out of curiosity, and I'll be reflecting on myself."

This isn't the first case when personal information about BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon was leaked. In January, soon after RM visited the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan, many articles quoted the temple’s chief monk who had spent some time talking to the BTS member about his personal thoughts. According to the Korean media, RM talked about his military enlistment and other personal affairs to the monk which were leaked.

The articles highlighted that BTS RM has been donating 500 bags every year to Good World Charity Bank, a children’s relief organization headed by the head of the Hwaeomsa Temple, Venerable Deokmun. It also talked about RM's conversation with Deokmun about BTS’s military exemption expectations. This did not go down well with RM who shared a screenshot of one of the articles on his Instagram stories and called them out for the invasion of his privacy.

Taking to Instagram, RM wrote, "I was grateful for the time spent there, but didn’t expect an article about it (with a laughing emoji)" He further wrote in Korean, "Next time I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple." Further reacting to the whole scenario, RM said, "#lowkeymustbelowkey."

Meanwhile, BTS RM has been tasting the massive success of his solo album 'Indigo'. He became the first Korean solo artist in history to enter the top 3 of the Billboard 200 last week and then, he became the first Korean soloist ever to have an album spend three weeks in the top 40 of the chart. Also, RM's title track 'Wild Flower', stood at No. 14 in the fourth week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Listen to RM's Wild Flower ft. YouJeen here-

On a related note, recently Jungkook also witnessed a threat of privacy invasion. BTS ARMY flooded Twitter and demanded that Big Hit protect Jungkook after a fan claimed to obtain the singer's private information and threatened to leak it on their Instagram accounts. In a video, the obssed fan also claimed that they know who JK is dating.

