BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon slams articles on his temple visit; deletes Instagram posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon slams articles on his temple visit

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon's latest solo album 'Indigo' is topping the charts. Other than promoting his album on various platforms, RM has been keeping his fans updated on his whereabouts by sharing his special moments on Instagram. Recently, the BTS leader and rapper visited the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan and shared some photos on social media. However, soon after his visit, many articles were published on the internet that quoted the temple’s chief monk who had spent some time talking to RM. According to the Korean media, RM talked about his military enlistment and other personal affairs to the monk which were now leaked.

The articles also highlighted that BTS RM has been donating 500 bags every year to Good World Charity Bank, a children’s relief organization headed by the head of the Hwaeomsa Temple, Venerable Deokmun. It also talked about RM's conversation with Deokmun about BTS’s military exemption expectations. This did not go down well with RM who shared a screenshot of one of the articles on his Instagram stories and called them out for the invasion of his privacy.

Taking to Instagram, RM wrote, "I was grateful for the time spent there, but didn’t expect an article about it (with a laughing emoji)" He further wrote in Korean, "Next time I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple." Further reacting to the whole scenario, RM said, "#lowkeymustbelowkey."

According to the Korean media, when asked about BTS' mandatory military service and if he is upset about it, RM told the chief monk, "We want to fulfill our duties to serve our country. Only then, can we talk about our rights. I will take the chance to become a grown-up."

"I hope that BTS keeps making music of love and spread the message of love and tolerance, and not become a musician who just comes and goes," the monk said.

Meanwhile, BTS RM has been tasting the massive success of his solo album Indigo. He has become the first Korean solo artist in history to enter the top 3 of the Billboard 200 last week and now, he is the first Korean soloist ever to have an album spend three weeks in the top 40 of the chart. Also, RM's title track 'Wild Flower', stood at No. 14 in the fourth week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Listen to RM's Wild Flower ft. YouJeen here-

On a related note, all the BTS members are gearing up to enlist for mandatory military service according to their individual plans and commitments. The oldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin has already left for the military and the second in line Suga will be exempted from the same because of his shoulder injury. The rapper will carry out his mandatory military service as a social service agent, reported Yonhap News Agency quoting military and music industry sources.

Also Read: BTS Jin Military Service: Latest photos of Seokjin from military camp go viral, fans get emotional

Also Read: BTS Suga Military Service: After Jin, BTS rapper to enlist as social service agent | DETAILS

Also Read: BTS Jin Military Service: V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga's heartfelt notes for their 'Seokjin hyung'

Latest Entertainment News