BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin promoted as 'Private First Class' in military; ARMY trends 'Tiger Trainer Jin'

BTS Jin enlisted in the military last year and left for mandatory service on December 13. Since then, fans have been waiting for his return and keeping tabs on every piece of information they can get about the well-being of the singer. While the oldest member of the most popular group BTS, Kim Seokjin has been making sure to interact with ARMY as many times as he can. He keeps dropping comments on other BTS members' posts and has also shared his photos after his military training completion ceremony. Now, there is another reason for the fans to celebrate as the singer has been promoted as 'Private First Class' in the military.

BTS Jin earlier hinted during his conversation with Jhope that he is a 'Private' now. On Wednesday (March 1), the singer got promoted and fans flooded Twitter with excited posts. A fan wrote, "Seokjin got his first promotion today he got promoted to Private First Class. Congratulations Seokjin. We love you" Another tweeted, "Our moon is now promoted to Private First Class. This is making me so so so proud of him. Its feels like yesterday i was crying over him leaving but he never disappoints. I AM SO PROUF Of HIM.... TIGER TRAINER JIN"

Another fan tweeted, "Congratulations Private First Class Seokjin. I am so proud of you . You make us so proud with your resilience and strength. " Check out the reactions here-

Recently, Big Hit Music company announced that BTS rapper Jhope has taken back his application to postpone his military enlistment. The 'Jack In The box' singer will soon enlist for the same. As soon as this news broke, BTS Jin reacted by welcoming Jhope to the military. He further said, "Don’t think about making an eye contact because I’m a private first class and you’re private."

He also teased Jhope saying, "They said angle of salute should be keep in line with your wrist and upper arm and raise it 30 degrees from the ground. You should keep your forearm 30 to 45degrees too." Jhope responded, “You’re a tiger assistant trainer.”

Earlier, a video of Kim Seokjin went viral which he shot before he left for military service. “I won’t be a civilian anymore by the time this is out but I’m here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it’s just leaving a message,” he was heard saying in the video. He also revealed that at the time when the video was shot, he was recording the Korean variety show “Running Man”. He also said that before he leaves, he wants to record more videos of his fans.

“So I am here with the camera on today. Currently, I’m shooting for ‘Running Man’ and whenever I’m available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly,” he said.

“I may not be by your side at this very moment but I’ll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time, when I have the chance I’ll be back with another video. See you then!” he added.

Meanwhile, Jin was training with the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea. Then he left for the Frontline service. Other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their individual plans.

