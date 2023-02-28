BTS Jungkook deletes his Instagram account leaving fans shocked; ARMY says 'You'll be missed'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS Jungkook deletes his Instagram account

BTS Jungkook shocked his fans on Tuesday after he suddenly deleted his personal Instagram account. The singer came LIVE on Weverse and interacted with ARMY. Soon after which his Instagram account went missing and fans were worried that it has been hacked. The 'Euphoria' singer enjoyed more than 52 million followers on the social media platform, however, he was not very active. The BTS singer rarely used to drop photos or videos on Instagram. BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with queries and questions about Jungkook's disappearance after which the singer himself clarified what happened.

BTS Jungkook reassured fans through Weverse that he deleted his Instagram account and it was not hacked. The singer wrote, "I deleted my Instagram account. It wasn’t hacked. I just deleted it because I wasn’t using it much… So don’t worry!" He added, "I immediately deleted the [Instagram] app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it from now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!"

He also reassured ARMY that he will continue to interact with them via Weverse LIVE.

BTS Jungkook made his Instagram debut on December 6, 2021 along with the other six members RM, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jin, Suga, Jhope and Jimin. Last year, Jungkook left the fans worried and shocked after he deleted all the photos from his Instagram. Later he revealed the reason during a VLIVE and said that he wanted to change the style and aesthetic of his social media which is why he removed the old posts.

Jungkook said, "Why did I delete all the Instagram feed? There's no reason for it. I just didn't like the vibes/setting of the feed so I thought of just redoing it. there was just something about it that I didn't like. I didn't even know there's a restoration time for it."

As soon as Jungkook announced his decision, fans took to Twitter to share photos from the singer's Instagram account and said that he will be missed. A fan wrote, "from user “abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz” to user “jungkook.97” to “[user not found] i deleted my insta account because i didn’t use it”" Another tweeted, "thank you for everything user alphabet and user jungkook.97, you will be missed"

Another said, "Celebrities care so much about their number of followers and likes but there’s Jungkook. He deleted his Instagram posts multiple times with millions of likes, deactivated the account & deleted the app without caring for anything. Love how he’s so carefree and does what he wants."

On the work front, Jungkook was last seen performing at the FIFA World Cup 2023. He sang and grooved to his anthem 'Dreamer' which went on to break many records. Now the fans are waiting for his solo album ahead of his military enlistment.

