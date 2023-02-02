Drunk Jungkook and BTS V surprise with midnight LIVE; Jhope shares cute pics with Micky

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS members Jungkook, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Jhope

BTS' youngest member Jungkook and Kim Taehyung aka BTS V surprised the fans with an impromptu LIVE session on Weverse. While the duo's individual LIVE videos have always been fun, they entertain by dancing and sharing sneak peeks into their lives but this was the first time that Taekook came LIVE together. The duo first attempted the LIVE together on Instagram which ended soon after it started. Later, BTS Jungkook interacted with the fans alone and flaunted his sassy moves on various songs including his FIFA World Cup anthem Dreamers. He even talked in depth about marriage and his tattoos. What left the BTS ARMY going aww was JK's dog Bam gatecrashing his LIVE and the two hugging and kissing each other.

BTS Jungkook appeared drunk in the LIVE which further left the viewers amused by his cute antics. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung also suggested that they should ask BigHit Music if all the members (other than Jin) could get together for a Weverse Live session from their respective locations. He said, "Let’s ask them if we can do a weverse live later. All of us together, like a zoom meeting."

Check out the cute videos from LIVE session here-

While BTS Jungkook and Kim Taehyung left the fans amused with their midnight LIVE session, BTS rapper Jhope shared cute photos with his pet dog Micky. On his furry friend's birthday, Jhope shared many photos that showed his love for his dog. He captioned the post, "love U micky."

Meanwhile, K-Pop band BTS' concert movie "BTS: Yet to Come" has released for a limited time in India on Wednesday. The movie will be screened in Indian cinemas from February 1 to 4, a press release from the distributor stated. BTS has been at the forefront of the K-Pop revolution across the globe, and Indian fans will get to experience the concert of their favourite band on the celluloid. Audiences will get to witness the magic of band members including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on the big screen, as they perform to crowd favourites tracks such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “IDOL”.

The film also features the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album 'Proof'. The movie gives an immersive sneak peek into the "BTS: Yet To Come" concert in Busan and feature never-seen-before visuals along with some up-close and personal snippets of the band.

