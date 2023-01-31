Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
  4. BTS Jungkook is Calvin Klein's new global ambassador? ARMY can't hold the excitement

BTS Jungkook is Calvin Klein's new global ambassador? ARMY can't hold the excitement

Calvin Klein asks Twitterati to choose one celebrity for their next advertising campaign. Jungkook! exclaims BTS Army. 

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 17:42 IST
BTS Jungkook is Calvin Klein's new global ambassador?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUNGKOOK.97 BTS Jungkook is Calvin Klein's new global ambassador?

BTS Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols with a global following. He has a strong connection with his audience, whether it's through his music or his distinct sense of style. He is now making waves on the micro-blogging site after Calvin Klein’s global head of creative, Cedric Murac, followed him on Instagram. Well, not only that, but Cedric also liked a few pictures of the Golden Maknae. All of this heightened the possibility of a collaboration between the K-pop idol and Calvin Klein, and the Army flooded Twitter with memes and posts. #CalvinKlein also trended as a result of the large number of tweets.

While fans flocked to the microblogging site to read the clue about the massive potential partnership, Calkin Klien posted a question to their official Twitter account. The brand asked fans to pick a celebrity who should appear in their future advertising campaign, and ARMY had an answer ready.

People uploaded a tonne of posts anticipating their collaboration and what it would look like when it comes to life. from visualising Jungkook's appearance as a Calvin Klein model to describing the shoot.

For the unversed, Singer Jeon Jung-kook, better known by his stage name Jungkook, is from South Korea. He is a vocalist and band member of the South Korean boy group BTS, and his name is also on the Billboard chart. He is widely searched and talked about K-pop idol. Jungkook performed his song "Dreamers" at the opening ceremony, with Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi joining him. The song was officially released before the FIFA opening ceremony. The internet ran bonkers after his phenomenal performance. 

