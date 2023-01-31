BTS Jungkook is Calvin Klein's new global ambassador? ARMY can't hold the excitement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUNGKOOK.97 BTS Jungkook is Calvin Klein's new global ambassador?

BTS Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols with a global following. He has a strong connection with his audience, whether it's through his music or his distinct sense of style. He is now making waves on the micro-blogging site after Calvin Klein’s global head of creative, Cedric Murac, followed him on Instagram. Well, not only that, but Cedric also liked a few pictures of the Golden Maknae. All of this heightened the possibility of a collaboration between the K-pop idol and Calvin Klein, and the Army flooded Twitter with memes and posts. #CalvinKlein also trended as a result of the large number of tweets.

While fans flocked to the microblogging site to read the clue about the massive potential partnership, Calkin Klien posted a question to their official Twitter account. The brand asked fans to pick a celebrity who should appear in their future advertising campaign, and ARMY had an answer ready.

People uploaded a tonne of posts anticipating their collaboration and what it would look like when it comes to life. from visualising Jungkook's appearance as a Calvin Klein model to describing the shoot.

For the unversed, Singer Jeon Jung-kook, better known by his stage name Jungkook, is from South Korea. He is a vocalist and band member of the South Korean boy group BTS, and his name is also on the Billboard chart. He is widely searched and talked about K-pop idol. Jungkook performed his song "Dreamers" at the opening ceremony, with Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi joining him. The song was officially released before the FIFA opening ceremony. The internet ran bonkers after his phenomenal performance.

