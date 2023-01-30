Netflix asks desi Twitterati to pick actor who got crying right; Shah Rukh Khan dominates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Netflix asks public to pick actor who got crying right

The streaming giant Netflix often interacts with the Desi Twitter. It always includes some entertaining activities and engaging questions to take everyone's mind off the monotony. Once more, Netflix has a query for the Twitterati that has everything to do with the silver screen. When we watch a movie, we experience it as if it were real, and occasionally it is so moving that it makes us cry. Some scenes stick with us for the rest of our lives.

On Sunday, Netflix asked individuals to describe an emotional scene that had a lasting impact on their lives on their official Twitter account. The tweet read, "A performance where the actor got crying right."

The post drew a flood of comments, with many sharing their favourite emotional scenes and the actors that played them. However, Shah Rukh Khan dominated the majority of the comment section. Netizens lauded the actor for moving them to tears with his exceptional acting, whether it was in his well-known roles as "Aman" in "Kal Ho Naa Ho" or as "Kabir Khan" in "Chak De! India." The praise for King Khan's acting prowess and claim that he is the "last of the stars" didn't stop.

Many more favourite sequences included Irrfan Khan in 'Billu Barber,' Vicky Kaushal's infamous crying scene from 'Masaan,' Alia Bhatt in Highway, Deepika Padukone in 'Tamasha,' Alia Bhatt's breakdown in 'Dear Zindagi,' and the list goes on.

Internet users discussed their favourite emotional scenes from films that particularly touched them. The comment section clearly demonstrated that netizens' devotion for Bollywood is limitless.

