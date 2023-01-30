60-year-old Brazilian man fakes death for THIS reason; netizens slam the 'revived'

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/BALTAZAR LEMOS 60-year-old Brazilian man fakes death for THIS reason

When someone passes away, a wave of sadness hits the family. People who knew the deceased are deeply affected during this time of grief. At such a time, the arrival of relatives is like a force. Would you believe us if we tell you that a man spread fake news of his death in order to see how many people came to meet him following his demise? No, we're not kidding. This news has come out of Brazil, where a man spread fake news of his death.

According to The Mirror, a man from Brazil named Baltazar Lemos made the final journey of his own free will. The person lives in Brazil's Curitiba. The 60-year-old man used Facebook to propagate fake rumours about his demise. All the preparation for it had been done by this guy. Lemos made a Facebook post stating that he had left us.

Following that, he planned his own service at a chapel in Curitiba, Brazil, and posted information about it on his social media account. People began arriving and departing their homes as soon as they heard the news. The video of the funeral was then shared on Facebook.

The clip shows the funeral rites being performed, and then Lemos appears in front of everyone. Everyone is in disbelief when they see this.

Then Lemos said he had been to hundreds of funerals during the past two years and he was curious as to who would attend his funeral and who would be in mourning. Following this occurrence, Lemos faced backlash on social media. Friends of Lemos remarked that a man would never trust him again after such an event.

