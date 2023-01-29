Railway Minister Vaishnaw shares cleaning video of Vande Bharat train after pic of garbage goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHWINIVAISHNAW Screengrab from cleaning video of Vande Bharat train shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A recent photograph from the Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated in 2019, left many netizens in shock.

The photograph that went viral on social media picturises the floor of the train covered with garbage. The floor of the train has waste ranging from plastic bottles to empty food containers. This image also picturises a worker holding a broom. Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter on Saturday and captioned it, "We the people."

The tweet amassed a lot of traction on social media. "Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!” wrote one user.

Another commented, "Sir, in our country people don't know there duty but surely knew there right. Instead people should start steps towards there self contribution for cleanliness. #cleanlinesscampaign"

Taking cognizance of the issue, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked officials to improve the cleaning practice inside trains. In a tweet connected with the same incident, Mr Vaishnaw wrote, "Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected."

ALSO READ | Bihar: Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones again in Katihar

Read More Trending News