YouTuber MrBeast gives sight to 1,000 visually impaired people; internet is all praise

YouTube sensation MrBeast helps 1,000 blind individuals regain their vision by sponsoring cataract procedures.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2023 19:47 IST
YouTuber MrBeast gives sight to 1,000 blind people
Image Source : YOUTUBE/MRBEAST YouTuber MrBeast gives sight to 1,000 blind people

YouTuber MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson is the most-subscribed individual and fourth-most-subscribed channel overall, with over 130 million subscribers as of January 2023. Over the years, he has created a cult following for himself and ruled the YouTube space. He is currently in the news for his role in illuminating the lives of 1,000 blind individuals. According to CNN, he paid for the cataract procedures of these people who were blind or near-blind and couldn't afford the surgery themselves.

Jeff Levenson, an ophthalmologist and surgeon, collaborated with the YouTuber to execute the initial round of procedures in Jacksonville, Florida. For more than 20 years, Levenson has supervised the "Gift of Sight" programme, which offers free cataract surgery to uninsured individuals who are legally blind as a result of cataracts.

"Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery," Levenson said, referring to the cataract removal surgery. 

The YouTuber documented the entire process of regaining their vision. The 8-minute YouTube video features a few of the 1000 patients who were successfully treated for their blindness, as well as their reactions upon experiencing their first sight.

As soon as he shared the video, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "The fact that Jimmy went from doing challenges to saving lives around the world is admirable. Mad respect for Jimmy."

Another user commented, "What an incredibly kind and generous soul. Words cannot describe the positive impact Jimmy is making on the world." 

A third user wrote, "The fact that he is using his money to cure people's blindness is amazing. This shows how good of a person he truly is." 

Jimmy's heroic deed was lauded on the internet. The video has over 45 million views and the number is constantly rising.

