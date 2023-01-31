McDonald's robot servers have Twitter buzzing | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BUYANDBELIEVE McDonald's robot servers have Twitter buzzing | Watch

Technology innovation is occurring in every industry and when we witness it from the outside, we only see growth. However, the advent of technology has both benefits and drawbacks. The perk is that difficult physical work can be completed with little to no effort. However, the disadvantages, which include mass unemployment, are very worrying. In spite of the fact that it initially sounded far-fetched, studies have long forewarned that AI and robotic technologies will eventually replace humans in the workforce. And it appears that the transition has begun. McDonald’s in Texas opened a fully automated outlet last year in which robots make and serve food. Now, a social media influencer visited the outlet and shared his experience in a video. The clip is going viral on the internet and it has elicited a variety of opinions.

The influencer is seen in the clip touring the compact, fully autonomous outlet. He shows the general procedure of the robotic outlet. He begins by choosing his order via an app before going on to demonstrate how the order is delivered by a robot. An automatic conveyer belt carries the order to the window while the outlet operates in a drive-through manner. There are no people engaged in the process.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Twitter users weighed in. One user wrote, "No thanks. I'm doing nothing to promote robots taking away jobs." Another user commented, "Replacing low income jobs with machines might be the most concerning thing for Americans and the world. Take away these jobs and the social economic gap widens."

A third user wrote, "People are already struggling on job and now robot to do their jobs. How are families going to survive? I will never stop on any of such outlets."

Netizens strongly expressed their views on the innovation of fully automated stores. They emphasised that it will result in significant job losses for many people.

