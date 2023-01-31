Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. McDonald's robot servers have Twitter buzzing | Viral Video

McDonald's robot servers have Twitter buzzing | Viral Video

In December last year, McDonald's launched a fully automated outlet, replacing the human workforce. The Twitterati is concerned that modern technology is widening the social-economic gap.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 16:19 IST
McDonald's robot servers have Twitter buzzing | Watch
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BUYANDBELIEVE McDonald's robot servers have Twitter buzzing | Watch

Technology innovation is occurring in every industry and when we witness it from the outside, we only see growth. However, the advent of technology has both benefits and drawbacks. The perk is that difficult physical work can be completed with little to no effort. However, the disadvantages, which include mass unemployment, are very worrying. In spite of the fact that it initially sounded far-fetched, studies have long forewarned that AI and robotic technologies will eventually replace humans in the workforce. And it appears that the transition has begun. McDonald’s in Texas opened a fully automated outlet last year in which robots make and serve food. Now, a social media influencer visited the outlet and shared his experience in a video. The clip is going viral on the internet and it has elicited a variety of opinions.  

The influencer is seen in the clip touring the compact, fully autonomous outlet. He shows the general procedure of the robotic outlet. He begins by choosing his order via an app before going on to demonstrate how the order is delivered by a robot. An automatic conveyer belt carries the order to the window while the outlet operates in a drive-through manner. There are no people engaged in the process.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Twitter users weighed in. One user wrote, "No thanks. I'm doing nothing to promote robots taking away jobs." Another user commented, "Replacing low income jobs with machines might be the most concerning thing for Americans and the world. Take away these jobs and the social economic gap widens."

A third user wrote, "People are already struggling on job and now robot to do their jobs. How are families going to survive? I will never stop on any of such outlets."

Related Stories
McDonald’s sues ousted CEO Stephen Easterbrook, alleging employee relationships

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO Stephen Easterbrook, alleging employee relationships

McDonald's to come up with 25-30 new restaurants in 2021-22

McDonald's to come up with 25-30 new restaurants in 2021-22

McDonald's China launches coriander ice-cream sundae; Here's how Twitter is reacting

McDonald's China launches coriander ice-cream sundae; Here's how Twitter is reacting

McDonald’s finds buyer in Russia, restaurants to reopen under a new name, say reports

McDonald’s finds buyer in Russia, restaurants to reopen under a new name, say reports

Netizens strongly expressed their views on the innovation of fully automated stores. They emphasised that it will result in significant job losses for many people.

Also read: YouTuber MrBeast gives sight to 1,000 visually impaired people; internet is all praise

Also read: 60-year-old Brazilian man fakes death for THIS reason; netizens slam the 'revived'

Read More Trending News

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News