BTS Jin makes ARMY proud by winning military talent show, here's what he got as reward

BTS Jin is terribly missed by his fans. The K-pop star who is currently completing his tenure in the military service is expected to return in 2025. However, Jin continues to rule ARMYs hearts and give them reasons to rejoice. As per latest reports, the BTS member won a talent show held at the military camp. Reportedly, Jin taught his team the choreography and won first place at the talent show celebrating Seollal. In return, Jin and his team were awarded an extra day of vacation.

Jin's fans are extremely proud of him. They reacted to the news by showering love and support to the Korean star. Some also posted hilarious memes imagining the reactions of other teams. A Twitter user also pointed out how the Korean star has set a benchmark. "The pressure is really on for the next bts member to enlist.. Jin became a company commander trainee, a teaching assistant, and led his group to win a talent show... He's setting the standard so high," the tweet reads. Take a look:

The 30-year-old vocalist, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, officially enlisted for duty on December 13, 2022. According to Korean media, Jin is undergoing training at a boot camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The group, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. They hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

