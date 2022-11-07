Bigg Boss Kannada 6 fame MJ Rakesh shares his most cherished memories with Kapil Dev, Mary Kom and others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MJ Rakesh shares his most cherished memories

MJ Rakesh The Mic Jockey rose to fame with his appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 6. He was known for his 'goodness' and won hearts with his charming personality and talent. While he could not win the show, he stayed for 91 days and left an impression on the audience. Not just on TV, MJ Rakesh has been winning fans with his multitalented personality. He is recognized throughout the country for his dazzling hosting skills and for hyping up any audience.

With the experience of 2 decades under his belt, MJ Rakesh has collected an impressive roster of career highlights. He has been hosting all over the world and has hosted famous sportsmen, musicians, TV and movie stars and statesmen. The Mic Jockey recently shared his most cherished memories from his meeting with different celebrities.

Talking about his conversation with Kapil Dev, MJ Rakesh said, “The ‘83 World Cup win was a glorious moment and I asked him about how everyone was partying that night. And all Kapil paaji was worried about was, who will foot the bill! Till date nobody knows who did. Later this was mentioned in the movie '83!"

Another tickling moment from his career is his interaction with Chris Gayle, whom he made dance to Gangnam Style. He said that Gayle was all too happy to dance to the K-Pop tune.

He added, "I have the privilege of meeting so many interesting people from different walks of life, and I change my interaction based on the person I’m with. Like when I met Varun (Dhawan) we had an arm wrestling match - he of course won. You can’t make Varun stand still, he is a big ball of energy so if I just interviewed him normally it would’ve been a dud. And this was such a blast, we both had fun doing it and our audience was hyped to be watching it. It is always so gratifying seeing the smiles I can bring to people's faces with little things.”.

When MJ Rakesh hosted A.R. Rahman, he got an audience of 1000 people to sing “Chaiyya Chaiyya” for him and eventually, Rahman joined in. Another time MJ Rakesh got the reserved Mary Kom to open up and laugh out loud. Mary Kom mentioned that her husband wasn’t very romantic and MJ Rakesh, quick with the banter, raised the question of how did the couple has kids if Mister Kom isn’t romantic!? Mary Kom answered the question with a lighthearted punch aimed at MJ Rakesh.

There are many equally amazing moments MJ Rakesh has had in his career, with the likes of Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Deeepika Padukone, Rahul Dravid, Disha Patani, and even international greats like Ricky Ponting, Venus Williams, Ben Stokes, and Chief Ministers, Governors, Corporate giants like Mohandas Pai, Subrato Bagchi, and Kiran Mazumdar.

Meanwhile, MJ Rakesh hosts a well-loved segment aptly named “Unscripted with MJ Rakesh” which is a free-flowing candid tete-a-tete with celebrity guests where he and the stars discuss some unheard stories and unexplored sides. The way he conducts these interviews is fun and refreshing which makes the stars have a blast as well as the audience.

DON'T MISS

Adipurush: Prabhas starrer delayed; makers say they need time to 'give complete visual experience'

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to go on floors soon | DEETS inside

Gigi Hadid follows Amber Heard's suit, quits Twitter as it's not 'safe place' after Elon Musk takeover

Latest Entertainment News