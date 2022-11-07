Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to go on floors soon | DEETS inside

Monday, November 07, 2022
     
Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to roll the camera soon. Know the details.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2022 14:19 IST
Akshay & Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to start shoot
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is one of the most-awaited films in Bollywood. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an alleged remake of 1998 film that was directed by David Dhawan. The classic starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. While it was a comedy caper, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is hailed as an action-packed entertainer. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film and has been paired opposite Tiger. Ever since the film has been announced, it has kept fans on the edge of their seats anticipating the release. Now, as the fans are waiting for the development of the film, here's an interesting update. 

The makers have finally finalised the shooting schedule for the action-entertainer. "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will go on the floors next year by January end, or in early February. The exact date will be locked soon. In the meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar has finalised the script and has even locked all the shooting locations. The film will go on the floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad including, Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London," a report in Pinkvilla stated. 

Earlier, Akshay and Tiger both shared the announcement video of the film on their Instagram accounts, and it stirred the internet. Akshay captioned it, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!." Tiger captioned his post, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka." 

Also read: BTS' Luxury Cars: Know which cars Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Kim Taehyung and Jhope own

Speaking about the film, it is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film is expected to release on Christmas 2023, and it is touted as the biggest action-packed entertainer in Bollywood. 

Also read: Adipurush: Prabhas starrer delayed; makers say they need time to 'give complete visual experience'

