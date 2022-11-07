Adipurush: Prabhas starrer delayed; makers say they need time to 'give complete visual experience'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adipurush

Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh satrrer Adipurush had been delayed. The Om Raut directorial is one of the most anticipated films in the coming year and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. It recently caused an uproar after the teaser reveal of the film. Adipurush was severely criticised for its VFX. Now, as the film was pushed back, the makers said, they need more time to 'give the audience complete visual experience'. Adipurush's new release date is set as June 16, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on January 12, 2023.

"Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," director Om Raut said in a statement.

For the unversed, the teaser of the upcoming Hindu mythological film, 'Adipurush' has triggered netizens over its content. While some people on the Internet are trolling the film for the poor VFX, other sections are criticising the film over inappropriate portrayal of gods in the film. The director of the film, Om Raut, who has earlier made 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', said he was disheartened because of the trolling.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on October 2 and it was called out for its sub-par animation and graphics.

In an interview with Indian Express, Om Raut opened up on the reactions to his film's teaser. He said: "I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium, the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can't bring it down to a mobile phone."

He further mentioned: "That's an environment I can't control. Given a choice, I'd never put it on YouTube but that's the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as the Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

