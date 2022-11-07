Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby: Video of actress saying she wants to name her daughter THIS goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby: The Bollywood couple on Sunday welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby girl. Soon after Alia and Ranbir announced the birth of their first child, an old video of the actress talking about naming her daughter goes viral. The video is from the time when she was promoting her film Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. During the promotions the two actors had visited the sets of a dance reality show.

While speaking to a contestant, Alia asked the young boy to spell her name. While the boy couldn't spell it correctly, his version allured Alia. She even said she would name her daughter that. The kid had spelt Alia as Almaa. Reacting to the same, the actress told him, “Almaa bahut hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Alma is a very beautiful name, I will name my daughter Almaa).”

Watch the viral video of Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy in June this year along with husband Ranbir in an Instagram post, gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai.

Shortly after the birth of the baby girl, Alia shared the news with a heartwarming sketch of a family of lions. She wrote on the picture: "And in the best news of our lives - our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Don't miss these:

Pregnant Alia Bhatt with baby bump is most stunning mom-to-be | PICS

As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl, Bollywood actors' childhood pics go viral

Latest Entertainment News