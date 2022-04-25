Beast: Actor Vijay hosts a success dinner party, director Nelson Dilipkumar pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY Actor Vijay's success party

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' which was released on April 13th, garnered mixed reviews. The film managed to perform well at the box office. Recently, director Nelson Dilipkumar shared an unseen photo of Vijay from the film's success dinner party with its cast and crew including Pooja Hegde, Anirudh Ravichander, Aparna Das, Manoj Paramahamsa and VTV Ganesh. He also penned a heartfelt letter, thanking the actor for hosting the bash.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nelson said, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir. Thank you Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran for the huge opportunity and bringing this film together.

"All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the audience for breaking barriers and showering us with love and support. As always, you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!" he wrote.

Vijay starrer Beast is an out-an-out action film. It has the lead playing a spy called Veeraraghavan, the story of which takes place inside a mall. The East Coast Mall is under siege by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to start negotiations with them. The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall.