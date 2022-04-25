Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty to REPLACE Kajal Aggarwal in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Anushka Shetty's reported cameo in Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi upcoming film 'Acharya' becomes one of the major topics discussed among Telugu film folks right now. According to recent updates, Anushka will appear in a song in the film. The makers have kept everything related to this under the wraps. It is also being said that the makers wanted a surprise element for the audience, and hence are not ready to reveal a thing about Anushka's cameo in the movie.

Anushka's cameo update comes after Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the film, which sparked speculation about who will appear in the role designed for a song featuring Chiranjeevi's love interest. ALSO READ: Is Kajal Aggarwal DROPPED from Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya? Here's what we know

Meanwhile, talking about dropping Kajal Aggarwal from Acharya, director Koratala Siva revealed that he felt it was inappropriate to cast the actress in a role with no clear ending. For a few days now, rumours have circulated that Kajal Aggarwal's role in the film 'Acharya' has been cut entirely after the director's decision. However, Koratala Siva clarified that Chiranjeevi doesn't have a love interest in the movie. He discussed the same with Kajal, and she agreed to withdraw herself from the project.

Koratala Siva explained, "Initially, Kajal's role was designed as a funny role, but after viewing the rushes, I thought it wasn't right to place a star actress in such a small-length role. She understood my concern and hence took it in a positive way. She will be seen in 'Laahe Laahe' song though." Acharya trailer OUT: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's passion to protect Dharmasthali forest is intense

'Acharya's promotion is in full swing, and the pre-release event was held on a grand scale the other day. The film is set to be released on April 29. The buzz surrounding the film is positive, but it is insufficient given that it follows 'RRR' and 'KGF 2' and will face high expectations. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan.