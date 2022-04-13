Acharya trailer OUT: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's passion to protect Dharmasthali forest is intense

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Acharya

The producers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming movie 'Acharya' dropped the theatrical trailer ahead of the movie's release. The theatrical trailer not only establishes the father-son duo as comrades protecting the holy land and divine forest near 'Dharmasthali,' but it also heightens the anticipation for the film's release. Ram Charan is portrayed as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

Ram Charan has a high threshold for protecting the holy place, as he is seen locking horns with the offenders in order to protect Dharmasthali. The other half of the trailer features Chiranjeevi in the title role, facing off against the villain, played by Sonu Sood.

The trailer also implies that Ram Charan is nothing more than Chiranjeevi's shadow, sent to protect Dharmasthali. One of the most intriguing aspects is the duo's screen time together, while the background music is an added bonus. 3-hour run-time of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's 'Acharya' raises concerns

It is reported that 'Acharya' run-time is expected to be around 3 hours, which might not be a recommendable one for the current scenario. While director Koratala Siva is reluctant to chop off any scenes, he believes that the movie has enough substance to keep the audience engaged.

'Acharya,' directed by Koratala Siva, stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal as the female leads. The film, which is set to be released on April 29, garners a lot of attention following the release of the trailer. ALSO READ: Beast Twitter Reactions: Fans hail Vijay, Pooja Hegde's electric chemistry, film draws mixed responses