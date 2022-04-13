Beast Twitter Reactions: Fans hail Vijay, Pooja Hegde's electric chemistry, film draws mixed responses

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THALAPATHYVIJAAY.1786. Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast released today

The eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Beast', featuring actor Vijay in the lead has finally hit the theatres today (April 13). Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in the explosive action thriller, the story of which takes place inside a mall. He is a RAW agent in the actioner. The film has been receiving an incredible response from the audience who are flocking to the theaters in large numbers. Several pictures and videos from the theatres have surfaced online in which fans are heard blowing whistles at Thalapathy's killer dance moves.

Soon after the film's release, reactions started pouring over social media and netizens praised the actors and called their chemistry, 'refreshing'. However a section of social media users expressed their disappointment over the film. Crediting the weak screenplay, they shared unlikeliness towards actor Vijay's unimpressive comic timings.

Vijay's Beast will clash at the box office on day 2 with Yash’s film KGF: Chapter 2, which is headed for theatrical release tomorrow (April 14). KGF 2 is helmed by director Prashanth Neel. The sequel of the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF (Kolar God Fields)’ also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty among others.

Meanwhile, Beast is an action thriller, produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and John Vijay will be seen in supporting roles.