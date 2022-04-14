Is Kajal Aggarwal DROPPED from Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAJALFANKIRAN Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming movie 'Acharya' unveiled the theatrical trailer ahead of the movie's release on April 13, which not only establishes the father-son duo as comrades protecting the holy land and divine forest near 'Dharmasthali,' but also irks Kajal Aggarwal's fan as she was seen nowhere in the video. Also, the actress, who was supposed to play one of the leads in the film, chose not to share the 'Acharya' trailer.

Fans, who were expecting to see the mommy-to-be Kajal in the trailer, were disappointed by her absence. "In a 2.33-minute trailer, the makers didn't care to show at least a glimpse of Kajal's role, which isn't fair," one of her fans wrote. Assuming that she has been dropped from the film, a user asked, "Is Kajal's role in the movie cut?". "Perhaps her role isn't introduced to keep the suspense going?" asks one commenter. ALSO READ: Acharya trailer OUT: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's passion to protect Dharmasthali forest is intense

Watch the trailer here:

'Acharya,' directed by Koratala Siva, showed Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river. The trailer also implies that Charan is nothing more than Chiranjeevi's shadow, sent for protection. The other half of the trailer features Chiranjeevi in the title role, facing off against the villain, played by Sonu Sood. One of the most intriguing aspects is the duo's screen time together, while the background music is an added bonus.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal as the female leads. Set to be released on April 29, Acharya garnered a lot of attention following the release of the trailer.

