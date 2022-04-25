Acharya FIRST review out: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi starrer 'sure-shot blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya

After RRR, actor Ram Charan is all set to entertain the audience with Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. One of the most anticipated films, it will be released on April 29th this year. While the trailer has already left fans excited, UAE based film critic Umair Sandhu and a member of the overseas Censor Board, took to his Instagram and shared the first review of the movie. Calling it a ‘sure-shot blockbuster', Sandhu gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, "On the whole, Archarya has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi + entertainment in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the rules of the game and the festive occasion (Eid) will aid its potential. Sure shot blockbuster! Ram Charan stole the show all the way. The deadly duo of father & son. Fans will go gaga over this paisa vasool saga."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAIR SANDHU Acharya FIRST review

Also Read: Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty to REPLACE Kajal Aggarwal in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya?

The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month, which not only establishes the father-son duo as comrades protecting the holy land and divine forest near 'Dharmasthali,' but it also heightens the anticipation for the film's release. Ram Charan is portrayed as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

Ram Charan has a high threshold for protecting the holy place, as he is seen locking horns with the offenders in order to protect Dharmasthali. The other half of the trailer features Chiranjeevi in the title role, facing off against the villain, played by Sonu Sood. Acharya trailer OUT: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's passion to protect Dharmasthali forest is intense

'Acharya,' directed by Koratala Siva, stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. However, actress Anushka Shetty's reported cameo in the film has created a stir. According to recent updates, Anushka will appear in a song in the film. The Baahubali actress' cameo update came after Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the film, which sparked speculation about who will appear in the role designed for a song featuring Chiranjeevi's love interest.