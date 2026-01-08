Fire breaks out at train in Mumbai; Central Railway services affected | VIDEO Mumbai train fire: Teams of fire bridge immediately rushed to the stop and the fire was brought under control immediately. No loss of life was reported, said officials.

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out at 'muck special' train in Mumbai on Thursday evening, hitting services at Central Railway, said officials. The train was parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations when the incident happened.

Teams of fire bridge immediately rushed to the stop and the fire was brought under control immediately. No loss of life was reported, said officials, while further adding that the blaze was only confined to a single coach.

However, the power supply to the overhead equipment (OHE) between Sion and Vidyavihar stations was suspended for 25 minutes, which affected the movement of trains, said officials. They noted that the services were restored once the fire was brought under control.

Briefing the reporters about the incident, Central Railway's chief public relations officer (PRO) Swapnil Nila said that the incident had happened at around 8.30 pm and the services were suspended on the UP slow line till 9 pm. He said the cause of the fire is not known yet and an investigation is underway, while adding that the train is used to collect trash from the railway tracks.

Fire at Andhra Pradesh railway station

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at the Tuni Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district. The fire, officials said, was doused quickly by and no one was injured in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet.

"Old station name boards that were replaced with new ones were kept aside on the terrace. They caught (minor) fire and smoke was noticed, following which fire tenders were alerted and the fire was doused in no time," South Central Railway zone Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) A Sridhar told news agency PTI.

He further said that a mentally unsound person was held by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for enquiry in connection with the incident.

