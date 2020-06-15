Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor shares last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput: Hang in there, One day at a time

Arjun Kapoor posted the screenshot of 18-month-old message exchange with Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. The text, which took place on December 13, 2018, starts with Arjun's message: "Big hug to you man", to which Sushant replied: "I love you brother, I know you understand." Arjun then wrote: "Hang in there... One day at a time." To which, Sushant said: "Yes."

Arjun had then congratulated Sushant for "Kedarnath", which released in December 7, 2018. "Congratulations fr 'Kedarnath' defying the odds. Take care can't wait for 'Sonchiraya'... See you soon. She's watching n proud my man," he wrote.

Sushant said in the chat: "I really look forward to meeting you brother. Let me know whenever you're easy. Cheers."

In the caption, Arjun wrote: "18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of 'Kedarnath'. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated."

Arjun said that he did not know Sushant well enough, though their "paths crossed" at Yash Raj Films, events and screening every now and then.

"I can't say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings and feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better and happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder and try and make sense of what happened today."

He added: "I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn't driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace."

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

