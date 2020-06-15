Sushant Singh Rajput's love story with Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty

Image Source : BLOGTOBOLLYWOOD/ INSTAGRAM Here's a look back at times when Sushant Singh Rajput found love.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence, Mumbai on June 14. According to Police, the actor killed self. Sushant's last rites will take place on June 15, Monday at 3 PM, at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Bollywood celebrities, fans and even political figures offered their condolences on Sushant's death. However, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, rumoured ex-girlfriend Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly dating Sushant, haven't reacted to the news on their social media handles yet.

Here's a look back at times when Sushant Singh Rajput found love.

Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande came close while playing the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta. The duo was loved for their onscreen chemistry and soon his on-screen wife Ankita turned into his real-life love interest. Sushant and Ankita dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016. They never spoke about their breakup. However, back then, Sushant in a tweet mentioned that "neither she was an alcoholic nor am a womaniser". This was aimed at putting a full stop to the rumours regarding their separation.

In an interview to ETimes, Sushant's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi said, “When we were talking he told me how indebted he was to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. According to him, she supported him very much when they were on television and during their struggling days. He became a big star. This is a real quality in somebody to look back and even if you are not with that person, appreciate them for what they have done for you. Even though their relationship went sour, he had only good things to say about her."

Kriti Sanon: Sushant and Kriti Sanon reportedly began dating during the shooting of Raabta. Though the film tanked at the box office, their rumoured relationship hit headlines for a couple of months. Reacting on Sushant's death, Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon shared a photo with the actor. “नग़मे हैं ,शिकवे हैं ,किस्से हैं ,बातें हैं ..” she captioned the picture in which Sushant can be seen hugging Nupur.

Kriti has liked the post. Soon after posting the photo, Nupur also shared a note addressing the trolls. She lashed out at trolls for constantly messaging those "who are actually in a state of shock". “Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??,” she concluded.

Rhea Chakraborty: Rhea and Sushant reportedly started dating around May last year. Though they never confirmed the reports, their social media posts spoke a volume about their relationship. Pictures of their holidays and trips also went viral on social media. While Rhea made her relationship 'Insta-official' on Sushant's birthday, the actor shared a photo of Rhea calling her "my jalebi".

When during an interview to Man's World India Magazine, he was asked about his dating rumours with Rhea, he said, "I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it.”

He continued, “Why do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage