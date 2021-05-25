Anusha Dandekar pens appreciation post for sister Shibani: 'We have fought a lot but love runs so deep'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHA DANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar pens heartfelt post for sister Shibani: 'We have fought a lot but love runs so deep'

VJ Anusha Dandekar on Tuesday shared an appreciation post for her sister, singer-actor Shibani Dandekar. Anusha took to her Instagram and shared a mushy picture with Shibani along with a long note. She said, " Appreciation post…I’ll try not to cry while I write this… (yes I know I cry a lot). This whole last year and a half has been a whirlwind of emotions for everyone, I can only hope that every experience good or bad made us more grateful for everything we do have. My Sister and I, for everyone that knows us, have a unique relationship. We have fought a lot but the Love runs so deep. "

Anusha added that Shibani is the only person she is most scared of because she is kind of a parent to her. "She is probably the only person who I’m genuinely afraid of because her approval was always the most important, she’s more like a parent to me. She makes me laugh and cry the most, is super strict in some ways but also super chill in other ways."

ALSO READ: The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari struggles to know meaning of 'minimum guy' | WATCH

"But when it comes down to it, whenever I’m heart broken, really sick, felt alone, was in big trouble with the parents or struggling in general … she’s there, standing tall, fighting my battles and making sure I am protected, more than okay and rising above. Most times she does it with tough Love which scares me into feeling better quickly, hehe… but I know she does that because to be honest, she’s the most scared when I’m not okay, I know she loses sleep and worries more than anyone."

Shibani and Anusha share a great bond, the two sisters often share pictures on social media with each other.

ALSO READ: Netizens demand 'arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' after she uses casteist slur like TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta

The sisters were in the headlines because of their relationships. Meanwhile, Anusha made headlines after her breakup with her longtime boyfriend and TV actor Karan Kundrra. On the other hand, Shibani Dandekar is currently in a relationship with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar.