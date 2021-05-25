Image Source : INSTA/MUNMUNDUTTA/YUVIKACHAUDHARY Netizens demand 'arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' after she uses casteist slur like TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has landed into trouble days after 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Munmun Dutta and because of the same reason. In the latest video doing rounds on the internet, Yuvika can be seen using a casteist slur just the way Munmun did in her YouTube video. The clip apart from the 'Om Shanti Om' actress also features her husband Prince Narula who has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla and Roadies. Yuvika, in the same, can be seen filming herself in the mirror while Prince gets all dolled up. She makes a reference to a certain community and says she does not want to be ‘look like them.'

As soon as the video went viral, a lot of people on the internet demanded strict action. She was brutally trolled by Netizens who also made the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' one of the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday. Soon, Yuvika issued a clarification that read, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

Have a look at Yuvika's tweet and the reactions here:

FIR against Dutta was registered in Haryana’s Hansi town on a complaint by National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights convenor Rajat Kalsan. The Hansi police lodged the FIR against Dutta under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complainant has alleged that Dutta made derogatory remarks against people belonging to the scheduled caste.

She even issued an apology that read, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

For those unversed, Yuvika and Prince met during the course of the reality show Bigg Boss and fell in love. On the professional front, Yuvika has featured in films like Naughty @ 40, The Shaukeens and Veerey Ki Wedding.

She even participated in the reality show Nach Baliye and Box Cricket League 2.