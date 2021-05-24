The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari struggles to know meaning of 'minimum guy' | WATCH

Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO The Family Man 2: Watch Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari struggle to understand minimum guy in hilarious video

The promo of the new season of the Amazon Original Series - The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee was released on Monday. In the video, Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. He is constantly annoyed by his boss at his new desk job. Tiwari’s boss is always seen advising him to not be a ‘minimum guy’. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis Raji (essayed by Telugu star Samantha Akkineni).

Watch the promo here:

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

The show will also feature an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal. Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 4 in over 240 countries and territories.

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is a story of a middle-class guy who is a world class spy.