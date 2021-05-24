Manoj Bajpayee's epic reaction as Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill heap praises for The Family Man

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE, SIDNAAZ FC Manoj Bajpayee's epic reaction as Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill heap praise for The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The family Man 2 is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. After much wait, the makers finally revealed the release date of the spy thriller. The new trailer of the series was also dropped on Wednesday which won many hearts. Many celebrities reacted to the trailer and showed their excitement. Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the latest celebrities who heaped praises for The Family Man. On Monday, Shehnaaz took to her Twitter and asked Sidharth Shukla if he would be interested in watching the first season of the Manoj Bajpayee series. “Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya. @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? (Loved Family Man’s trailer. Sidharth, we should watch the first season all over again, what say?)," Shehnaaz wrote.

In response to Shehnaaz’s tweet, Sidharth said, "Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill, #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj, kya kadak trailer hai! (We have to watch it again.)"

Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee got wind of Sid and Shehnaaz's plans and had an epic response. The actor used a dialogue from the web series and asked them to wait as he is also planning to join them in rewatching the first season.

"Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai… main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko. (I am feeling FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO after listening to your plan. I am also coming, wait for me)," Manoj tweeted.

On a related note, 'The Family Man 2' tells the story of a detective Srikant Tiwari who is torn between his duty as a government servant and as a family man. Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. She will be seen playing a suicide bomber. The second season will premiere on June 4.

Also read: Call off 'The Family Man 2' web series on Amazon Prime: NTK Founder Seeman

Bajpayee returns in the starring role with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Also read: 'The Family Man' directors Raj & DK on controversy: Web series reflects India's diverse talent and culture

Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features stars from Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.