Anupam Kher shares last pic with his father Pushkar Nath: He longed to go to his home in Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher with father Pushkar Nath

Highlights Anupam Kher's film The Kahsmir Files is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri

The film has crossed 300cr mark on box office

On Thursday, veteran actor Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how his father longed to go to Kashmir during his last days. Sharing his last clicked picture with his father Pushkar Nath, Kher wrote, "This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone's life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn't."

Kher also mentioned that he has dedicated his latest release 'The Kashmir Files' to his late father, who was a Kashmiri Hindu. "We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him," he added.

Take a look at his Instagram post:

Speaking of Kher's film 'The Kashmir Files', it depicts the struggles and pain of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed, tortured and forced to flee from their own land during the 1990s. Apparently, Kher's character in the film is slightly inspired by his father.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film has triggered a raging debate on the Kashmiri Pandit's issues and grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Also read: Anupam Kher has always been voice of Kashmiri Pandits, actor shares 30-year-old video as proof

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has started shooting his 523rd film titled 'IB 71'. The film marks actor Vidyut Jammwal's debut project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared pictures from the shoot, unveiling the look of his and Jammwal's characters.

Also read: Video: Anupam Kher attends marriage of his make-up man's daughter; shares emotional note

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vidyut will be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer.

-with ANI inputs