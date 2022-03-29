Anupam Kher has always been voice of Kashmiri Pandits, actor shares 30-year-old video as proof

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher

Highlights Anupam Kher's film The Kahsmir Files has been a talking point since its release

the film narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley

The actor posted an old video where he is seen speaking about the incident at an event in Delhi

Anupam Kher has been a voice of Kashmiri Pandits much before the release of much talked about film, The Kashmir Files. The actor, on Tuesday, took to his verified Instagram account to share a 30-year-old video where he is seen addressing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Kher shares that he was attending an event held in 1993. It was organised by Kashmiri Pandits where the actor was felicitated and was asked to share his story. In the video, Anupam Kher tells the story of his grandfather and how his family had to leave everything behind and come and live some thousand km away from their homes. He says he is still in disbelief about how a community can be forced to leave their houses and everything else behind.

Sharing the video, he tweeted in Hindi: "Kashmiri Hinduon ke narasanhar ke baad 1993 mein Delhi mein unke dwara ek goshthee ka aayojan kiya gaya tha! jahaan mujhe sammanit karne ke saath kuch bolane ko bhi kaha gaya tha. Ye rahi vo speech.maine apne hee desh mein in refugees kee aawaz banne kee hamesha koshish kee hai. (A seminar was organized by Kashmiri Hindus in Delhi in 1993 after their massacre. Where I was asked to speak something along with being honoured. Here is that speech. I have always tried to be the voice of these refugees in my own country.)"

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film has triggered a raging debate on the Kashmiri Pandit's issues and grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office.