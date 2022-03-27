Video: Anupam Kher attends marriage of his make-up man's daughter; shares emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note alongside the video from his make-up man's daughter's wedding.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher kept his promise to his make-up man Mangesh by attending the wedding of his daughter in Mumbai. On Sunday, Kher took to Instagram and gave his best wishes to the newlyweds and their families. "Today my make-up artist of 27Years #MangeshDesai's daughter #Maithilee got married to #Satyendra. Mangesh has given his love and artistry to so many of characters I have played on-screen including #TheKashmirFiles. May God always shower His blessings on the couple! Love and blessings," he wrote. Kher concluded the post by using "My staff My strength" hashtag.

Alongside the heartfelt note, he shared a video from the wedding. In the clip, he can be seen posing with the groom and bride for the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has been receiving accolades for his powerful performance in 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s. He has started shooting his 523rd film titled 'IB 71'. The film marks actor Vidyut Jammwal's debut project as a producer via his company Action Hero Films.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared pictures from the shoot, unveiling the look of his and Jammwal's characters.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film reportedly revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vidyut will be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer.

