Alia Bhatt sizzles at Darlings trailer launch in a yellow mini dress. It's cost will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt sizzles at Darlings trailer launch

Alia Bhatt, who is currently pregnant, attended the launch of her first produced film Darlings on Monday. While this is her debut as a producer, the black comedy is jointly backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Since the actress had dropped the teaser of the film, fans were excited to watch her play the mysterious character of Badrunissa "Badru" Shaikh. The film will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on 5 August 2022.

This is Alia Bhatt's first public appearance after she announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress made a head-turning appearance in a yellow halter neck outfit by Valentino at the trailer launch. She looked absolutely beautiful but the cost of her dress left us shocked. The beautiful bow mini dress was worth $2,130 which is Rs. 1,69,778. The actress paired the dress with hot pink heels and minimal accessories.

Image Source : .Cost of Alia Bhatt's Valentino Dress

Meanwhile, the trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings has received a good response from the audience. Directed by debutante filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen, the dark comedy features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Maurya in key roles.

As per the official synopsis of the film, 'Darlings' explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Watch Darlings trailer video here:

Talking about her first film coming from her production house Eternal Sunshine, Alia in an earlier statement said, "'Darlings' holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."

DON'T MISS

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone treats fans to new video from Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer | Watch

Darlings Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt chalks out striking performance with Shefali Shah in dark comedy

Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff's new film announced; Actor goes all ballistic in action avatar | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News