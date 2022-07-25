Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff's new film announced; Actor goes all ballistic in action avatar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of tiger shroff from Screw Dheela

Screw Dheela: Tiger Shroff's new film has been announced. Presented by Karan Johar, the action movie will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. KJo made the announcement on his verified social media accounts and also gave fans a glimpse of a striking action sequence from the film. In the three-minute video, Tiger goes all ballistic as he takes over multiple villains. Not to miss are his swift moves and chiselled physique.

"Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!" Karan captioned the video. Watch Scre dheela video starring Tiger Shroff here:

Tiger is currently one of the most loved action heroes in the industry, and from his debut film 'Heropanti' in 2014, there was no looking back for the actor, and he is known for his unbelievable action stunts in the 'Baaghi' franchise and 'War' along with Hrithik Roshan. He is known to follow a strict workout regime and maintain his diet. Tiger often shares videos and pictures of him doing workouts, inspiring many to stay fit and healthy.

Meanwhile, the 'Student of the year 2' actor was last seen in 'Heropanti 2' which failed to impress the audience. He will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1', in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the project is currently being filmed and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and 'Rambo', which will be helmed by the 'War' director Sidharth Anand.

Don't miss these:

Mika Di Vohti Winner: Mika Singh's wife will be Akanksha Puri, actress wins Swayamvar show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi eliminated; Rubina Dilaik accuses Kanika Mann of cheating

Sunny Deol is getting treated in the US; here's what happened to the Bollywood actor

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film struggles in opening weekend

Latest Bollywood News