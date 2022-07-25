Sunny Deol is getting treated in the US; here's what happened to the Bollywood actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is getting treatment in the United States. Many raised questions about the Bollywood star and action hero who also doubles up as an MP, when he couldn't be a part of the recently concluded presidential elections. Sunny missed the major event because he injured his back while shooting a few weeks ago and is currently getting treated for his injury in the US.

He underwent treatment in Mumbai for a week and then had to fly to the US for the treatment. Due to his condition the actor had to miss the Indian Presidential Election as he is also a Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab.

To explain his absence, his spokesperson issued a statement: "Sunny Deol sustained a back injury a few weeks ago at shoot, he was undergoing back treatment first in mumbai and then he flew to USA for his back treatment two weeks back."

"The presidential elections happened during this time and he was not in the country as his treatment is still not over. He should be returning to India post his recovery."

On the acting front, Sunny has quite a diverse lineup to look forward to. He will next be seen in 'Baap'. He will be seen sharing the screen with other Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff.

He also has 'Sooriya', a Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Apart from these, Sunny will be bringing back the sequels of his much popular films with 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'. The actor has reunited with Ameesha Patel for the sequel of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 20 years after the blockbuster. The two will be reprising their roles in the film. Anil Sharma is directing the sequel under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Whereas talking about 'Apne 2', the film brings together the three generations of the Deol family, Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. The family drama Apne, starring Dharmendra with Sunny and Bobby Deol, was a hit upon release in 2007. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty.

--with IANS inputs

Don't miss these:

Akshay Kumar becomes the highest taxpayer; receives Samman Patra from Income Tax Department

Kunal Kemmu's maternal grandmother passes away: Actor pens heartfelt note to mourn demise

Latest Entertainment News