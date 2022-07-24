Akshay Kumar becomes the highest taxpayer once again; receives Samman Patra from Income Tax Department

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARR_ Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has once again been declared the highest taxpayer of the Hindi film industry by the Income Tax department of India. However, the actor has not commented on the development, a picture of a 'Samaan Patra' which he is being felicitated with is going viral on social media platforms. This is the first time that the actor has been awarded the honour. Reportedly, Khiladi Kumar who has several Bollywood successful films to his name has retained the title of the 'highest taxpayer' for the past five years.

Akshay's fans are on cloud nine and have been showering him with congratulatory messages on social media platforms. Sharing a picture of the appreciation letter one of them wrote, "Income Tax Department has felicitated Superstar @akshaykumar with a Samman Patra and termed him highest tax payer from the Hindi film industry. Haters must see this before calling him Canadian."

Check out some more fans reactions below:

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar. The period drama did perform well at the box office. He is also busy promoting his film Raksha Bandhan, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release on August 11. Akshay also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Ram Setu in his kitty.

