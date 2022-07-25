Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi eliminated; Rubina Dilaik accuses Kanika Mann of cheating

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is nearing its finale. Celebs are giving their best to win the coveted title of Rohit Shetty's show. In the latest episode, a fight erupts between Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann and Rohit Shetty too loses his cool after hearing Rubina. In the new promo shared by the makers, Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann are seen getting into a spat.

Rubina Accuses Kanika of cheating

In the video, Rubina is seen telling Rohit Shetty that when she and Kanik went to change clothes for the task, Kanika sat inside the bathroom with her mobile for a long time. When she came out, she kept the phone to the side. When the phone starts ringing and Rubina tells the same to Kanika, the actress denied that the phone belongs to her.

When Rubina checked whose phone it is, she saw that somebody searched about Ostrichs, the animal was an integral part of the task. Hearing her Kanika gets upset. Furious Rohit Shetty questions Kanika about the same and asks if Rubina is telling the truth. The revelation shocks other contestants too.

Rohit Shetty reprimands Pratik Sehajpal

The second stunt of the show was to be done underwater. When Rohit Shetty explains the task, Prateek Sehajpal says he can't swim. Hearing this, Rohit Shetty reprimands him saying he has to decide if wants to do the task or he can be eliminated immideatly. "You can't say you don't know swimming in a stunt show," says Rohit. The filmmaker also says that Pratik has irritated the stunt team multiple times previously and its high time he gets serious about the tasks.

Shivangi Joshi eliminated

While Jannat Zubair was pitted against Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi was paired opposite Faizu. Jannat and Faizu won the task leaving Pratik and Shivangi for elimination round.

In the elimination round, there was a task among Kanika, Prateek and Shivangi. The elimination stunt was first completed by Kanika. The second was Pratik and just behind him lagging by a few seconds was Shivangi and hence she was eliminated.

