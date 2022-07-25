Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film struggles in opening weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF Shamshera poster

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film was expected to ignite fireworks at the ticket window, but turns out it failed to make an impact. On the opening weekend, the film struggled to even make respectable numbers given that Ranbir was returning to the screen after four years. For the first two days, the film managed to rake in only Rs 20 cr and on third day, it didn't see a remarkable growth either.

Shamshera Box Office Report Day 3

The period action drama produced by Yash Raj Films, which is expected to gross Rs 32-34 crore in opening weekend, opened in 5,550 screens across the world, so there's only one way to interpret the collection figure -- the movie hasn't really done well. It figures even lower than the dud most recently released by YRF, namely, "Samrat Prithviraj", which made Rs 39.4 crore.

Shamshera at no. 11 on opening weekends list

"Shamshera" finds itself at a lowly No. 11 among opening weekends, according to the trade news and reviews site, www.bollymoviereviewz.com. The first weekend collection is the bellwether for which way a film is headed. The only recent exception was "The Kashmir Files", which picked up (and how!) as a result of the buzz about the film generated during the first weekend.

Keeping that caveat in mind, compare the "Shamshera" collection with that of each of the 10 films above it: "KGF: Chapter 2", Rs 193.99 crore; "Doctor Strange 2", Rs 79.5 crore; "RRR", Rs 75.57 crore; "Thor: Love and Thunder", Rs 64.8 crore; "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", Rs 55.96 crore; "Samrat Prithviraj", Rs 39.4 crore; "Gangubai Kathiawadi", powered solely by Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt, Rs 39.12 crore; "Jugjugg Jeeyo", Rs 36.93 crore; "Bachchan Pandey", Rs 36.17 crore; and, finally, the third Hollywood release on this list, "Jurassic World Dominion", Rs 35.55 crore.

About Shamshera

Set in the 1800s in the fictional town of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general called Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The film sees Ranbir in a double role.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

-- with IANS inputs

