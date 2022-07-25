Pathaan: Deepika Padukone treats fans to new video from Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone on Monday took to her verified Instagram account and surprised fans with a new video. The actress posted a video giving a closer look at her character from Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer. In the post, Deepika is seen holding a gun in her hands and shooting a bullet. While not much is revealed in the post, we see Deepika's face hidden with the gun and an injury mark on her forehead.

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote, "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!" She also tagged her co-actors SRK and John in the post. SRK too shared the motion poster writing, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Take a look:

Pathan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films will be released in multiple languages. Earlier, the film's teaser gave an insight about its premise and the titular character with SRK appearing in a silhouette, generating a massive hype.

Last month, celebrating 30 years of SRK in Bollywood, YRF released the actor's look from the film. In the motion poster that, a gun-flexing SRK looks gritty and raw and ready for a dangerous mission. The look created mass hysteria as soon as it dropped on the internet.

About SRK's look in and as 'Pathaan', Anand said in a statement, "He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don't think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan."

Returning to Deepika, the actress also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'The Intern' remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

