Darlings Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt chalks out striking performance with Shefali Shah in dark comedy

Darlings Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt never ceases to surprise in both personal and professional front. The actress who's in the headlines for her personal life lately is all set to blow her fans' minds with her upcoming dark comedy Darlings. The trailer of the same was launched on Monday. Directed by debutante filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings features Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Maurya in key roles. The film will see Alia stepping into the shoes of a producer.

Watch Darlings trailer video here:

As per the official synopsis of the film, 'Darlings' explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

This film also marks Alia's debut as a producer. Talking about her first film coming from her production house Eternal Sunshine, Alia in an earlier statement said, "'Darlings' holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."

'Darlings', produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, is all set to premiere on August 5.

