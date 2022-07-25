Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threat; Bollywood couple files police complaint

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats: In a state of shocking events, popular Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an unknown person on social media. The actor has filed a complaint at the police station and the police have already begun their investigation. The accused was threatening the couple on social media for several days.

There is a case registered at Santacruz PS on the complaint of actor Vicky Kaushal. Cr No. 911/2022 u/s 506(2), 354(D) IPC r/w section 67 IT Act. He had come to Santacruz PS to complain that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. Complainant Vicky Kaushal has stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021.

Speaking about work, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer-'Tiger 3' and 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the horror-comedy 'Phone Booth', featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky will star next in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker.

He will also be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled movie and 'Sam Bahadur'.

