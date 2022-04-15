After Katrina Kaif & Deepika, Sidharth Malhotra congratulates Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA, ALIA Sidharth Malhotra on Alia, Ranbir wedidng

Ever since Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday (April 14) wishes have been pouring in for the couple from their friends and colleagues from the industry. But what has been catching fans attention is the love the couple has been receiving from their ex-flames. Earlier we saw Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif sending across their blessings to the couple. Now, Alia Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra has also wished the newlywed.

Sidharth reacted to Alia's wedding post and wrote, "Congratulations guys all the love and happiness." Deepika also chose to wish the couple by commenting on post. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light, and laughter," she commented. Katrina also penned a heartfelt wish and wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness.” Katrina Kaif's husband and Alia Bhatt's Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also extended his best wishes to the couple.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding reactions

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and posted a Story that featured a wedding picture in which Ranbir could be seen kissing Alia on her forehead. In the post's caption, Vicky wrote, "Congratulations @aliabhatt and Ranbir. Wish you both a lifetime full of love and happiness together."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding updates

After exchanging the nuptials, Alia shared the first official wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram handle. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she wrote with the pictures.

Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29, who had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra', tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu.

