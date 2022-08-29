Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan & others celebrate India’s win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOBBY DEOL/KARTIK AARYAN Abhishek Bachchan, Hardik Pandya, Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood congratulated the Indian team for winning against arch-rivals Pakistan by five-wicket in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Following this, B-Town celebrities expressed their joy on social media. An elated Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote, "YESSSSSS!!!!! C’MONNNNN #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK."

Kartik Aaryan shared a video of 'Team India' on Instagram and wrote, "I keep praying that India win All day All night long #HardikRoohBaba."

Thanking Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Yesssssssssss India..what a game. @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja thank you. India rocks #INDvsPAK".

"Take a bow @hardikpandya7 !! What a match winner. Great match !! Congratulations Team India.. well played Team Pakistan. #INDvsPAK," Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.

Congratulation men in blue, Bobby Deol tweeted, "We bleed blue and proud... Congratulations Team India on the win, a six to finish the match in style. What a finish #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022."

In the nail-biting encounter between the Men in Blue India and the neighbouring challengers Pakistan, India registered its maiden victory. The win only came after a neck-to-neck contest as the men in green Pakistan set a target of 147 as they bundled out. Outlining the match details, the crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Jadeja smashed 35 while Pandya hammered 33* in 17 balls. For Pakistan Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets. ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai, see pics of Liger star at stadium

Chasing 148 runs, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, KL Rahul, without even scoring a run. Rahul's wicket brought Virat Kohli out on the crease. With one wicket loss, the Indian experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Kohli played with caution but kept smashing the boundaries to keep the scoreboard running. ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Funny matchup off the field, fans trigger memefest ahead of Asia Cup 2022

(With ANI inputs)

