India vs Pakistan: Funny matchup off the field, fans trigger memefest ahead of Asia Cup 2022

It’s India vs Pakistan! On Sunday, hitman Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will lock horns in Asia Cup 2022. India will be looking forward to starting off their title defence with a bang and avenging their loss during the last meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2021. On the other hand, Pakistan will be aiming to down Team India once again and carry on with the momentum they have had over India since their last outing. With this, emotions are running high for both sides as fans have eagerly been waiting for this day.

Netizens are leaving no stone unturned to remind us that the rivalries shall be not just on the field but on social media also. And they did so through hilarious memes, jokes and GIFs. Take a look

India will start its Asia Cup title defence in a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai today. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that what the team needs to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition.

"First game on 28th. We will try to be in present. Preparation-wise, we will not be short. We are not looking at the opposition at all. What we need to achieve as a group is more important than the opposition. We have to think of this as our just another opposition who we want to beat and do well against. It is going to be challenging no doubt. We will have to be up for it," said Rohit in a video posted by BCCI which also featured other members of Team India in it.

Virat Kohli also said that as a player, it is like any other game for him. "Of course the environment outside can pull you in. But it is for you to enjoy and get excited about till the time you get into the park. Then, it is usual business for you," he added.

