India Vs Pakistan: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai, see pics of Liger star at stadium

India Vs Pakistan: Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed the Asia Cup T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai as they supported the home country. Images of the Liger star were shared online on social media and quickly went viral. Tagging the actor, many fans asked others to comment on which team would win the engaging cricket clash. Vijay looked dashing in a white kurta-pyjama which he wore with an embroidered Nehru jacket. He was also seen reporting live from the stadium during the interval.

India won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday.

Virat Kohli is playing his 100th T20 International and is the second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances. Fielding first, India limited Pakistan to 147 all out in their Asia Cup opening match. Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India.

On the work front, Vijay's Liger has been released in cinema halls. It co-stars Ananya panday. the movie has collected Rs 10 crore in three days, including some paid previews. The movie took a very good opening in the Telugu markets but the Hindi belt has been underperforming. The movie has also fallen prey to piracy on the day of its release.

Liger sees Vijay as a tea-seller who fosters the dream of becoming an MMA champion. Ronit Roy plays the role of Vijay's mentor. Ramya Krishnan plays Vijay aka Liger's mother in the titular movie, whereas Ananya Panday plays his love interest Tanya. Liger presents Vijay in a very different avatar. His body transformation for the role has received much appreciation. Puri Jagannadh is the director of Liger. Puri and Vijay are also set to collaborate on another film, titled Jana Gana Mana, which was officially announced even before Liger was released in cinema halls.

In the movie, boxing legend Mike Tyson also has a cameo role. His character is named Mark Anderson.

