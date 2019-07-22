Monday, July 22, 2019
     
Chandrayaan-2 Launch: Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood celebrities congratulate ISRO

Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan and others took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 which took place in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2019 17:05 IST
India created a history today after its moon mission Chandrayaan 2 by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took off successfully from the launch pad at 2.43 pm. The proud moment took place in Andhra Pradesh at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Soon, social media was filled with congratulatory messages for ISRO. Not just the common people, even Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter account to celebrate the country's historic moment and applaud the successful launch.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film based on space mission Mission Mangal wrote, "#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro." Not only him even Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO in a special way as he wrote the lines from his song. SRK tweeted, "Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2"

Not just them, a lot of others tweeted praises. Have a look:

Karan Johar wrote, "Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPower Congratulationsteam @isro."

Bipasha Basu re-tweeted ISRO’s launch video and tweeted, "Incredible."

Vivek Oberoi said, "Anddddd here we go! Kudos and huge congratulations to @isro for launching #Chandrayaan2 and creating yet another historic milestone! We are all praying for the success of this mission. An extremely proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind #ISROMissions #ISRO #GSLVMkIII."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Goosebumps all over .... Huge congratulations @isro and every single brilliant team member involved on making us so proud !!"

R Madhavan’s tweet read, "CONGRtulatuons of a a fantastic lift off #ISRO....."

Raveena Tandon lauded the launch and wrote, "Our romance with the moon continues ! #Chandrayaan2theMoon congratulations @isro and team ISRO for giving us this historic moment! You go Baahubali!! GODSPEED!"

