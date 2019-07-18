Mission Mangal Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar and team's power-packed performance will amaze you

Mission Mangal Trailer: Akshay Kumar and team's power-packed performance will amaze you

Ever since the announcement of Akshay Kumar’s space film Mission Mangal, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to release. Well, now it seems that the wait is over as the makers have finally released the trailer of the movie. Not just Akshay, the film has a great star cast that includes names of Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Mohan, and Sharman Joshi.

The 2 minute and 52-second trailer begin with the voiceover of Khiladi Kumar who says, "There is no science without experiment." The film revolves around India's achievement in space with the Mars Orbiter Mission. The trailer shows how the scientists who come from different backgrounds work day and night to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission successfully.

Akshay Kumar announced the trailer on his Twitter account and captioned it as, "Yeh sirf ek kahaani nahi balki ek misaal hai uss namumkin sapne ki jise mumkin kiya India ne.#MissionMangalTrailer out now http://bit.ly/MissionMangalTrailer … @taapsee @SonakshiSinha @vidya_balan @TheSharmanJoshi @menennithya @IamKirtiKulhari @Jaganshakti @foxstarhindi #HopeProductions @isro"

Have a look:

Mission Mangal is a film which the Sooryavanshi actor has done for his daughter. He said, “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars.”

The film is directed by South filmmaker Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films in collaboration with R Balki. It is all set to release on August 15 this year and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office.