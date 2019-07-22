Salman Khan’s dance video with mother Salma on Sia's Cheap Thrills is best thing on internet today

Monday, July 22, 2019
     
Ever since the release of Salman Khan's film Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif, he has become super active on his social media platforms and yet again he posted an adorable video with his mother Salma on Instagram.

New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2019 16:32 IST
It isn’t a hidden fact that for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, his family comes first. The actor shares a great bonding with every member of his family that becomes quite evident to the fans through his actions and social media messages. Ever since the release of his film Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif, he has become super active on his social media platforms and keep on sharing some really entertaining videos and photos. Yet again, he has done the same and this time, it’s with his mother Salman that makes it more special.

In a recent video that Salman posted on his Instagram profile, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor can be seen having a gala time with his mom. He dances with her to the tune of Hollywood’s hit pop song, 'Sia's "Cheap Thrills" ft. by Sean Paul. The video is too adorable and it will definitely shoo away your Monday blues. He captioned the same as, "Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna.."

As soon as he posted the video, it started getting likes and comments from everywhere. Even celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Freddy Daruwala, Athiya Shetty and many others were lovestruck after watching the video. Not only this, Salman even shared a hilarious video which he captioned as, "Meri mami parayi ho gayi, she has lost the plot or is it just me.." Check it out:

Just a few days back Salman's videos with his nephews Ahil and Yohaan went viral. The video was captioned as, "Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment ..."

On the work front, he will next be seen opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3.' The film will also see the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. The news was confirmed by the proud father who told PTI, "Yes. It is true, he is launching my daughter Saiee in Dabangg 3." Not only this, but he will also work with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Inshallah. Apart from films, he is also working on reality shows like Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13.

